Poison Expert Accused Of Fatally Poisoning His Wife With Gout Drug

A Minnesota doctor accused of killing his wife is now facing upgraded charges. Connor Fitzgerald Bowman, 30, was arrested on October 20 and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Betty Bowman, 32.

She died in August from colchicine poisoning. Colchicine is used to treat gout, but she had no medical history of the condition. Investigators said that Connor, who worked as a poison control specialist at the University of Kansas, researched the drug online before his wife died.

After reviewing the evidence in the case, a grand jury returned an indictment, charging him with one count of first-degree murder – premeditated and one count of second-degree murder with intent.

Authorities said that because of the upgraded charges, Bowman faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

He is being held at Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $2 million bail until his next hearing on January 16.