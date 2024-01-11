Selena Gomez To Star As Linda Ronstadt In New Biopic

Selena Gomez is getting ready to portray the legendary Linda Ronstadt on screen. The singer/actress will portray Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic from the producers James Keach (Walk the Line) and the 11-time Grammy winner's manager, John Boylan, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The project is still in its early stages and has yet to announce additional cast members, a director, and a distributor.

Ronstadt also personally approved Gomez's casting and called her "the perfect fit," per TMZ. The two stars, who are both of Mexican descent, met just a couple of months ago at Ronstadt's home to speak privately. Gomez teased fans about the upcoming project on her Instagram Story yesterday (January 10th). Before announcing a break from social media, she posted a photo of herself reading Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams.

After 24 studio albums, Ronstadt was diagnosed with a degenerative disease called progressive supranuclear palsy which prompted her to retire from singing. In 2014, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2019, was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The biopic will mark Gomez's return to the big screen. She hasn't acted in a feature film, aside from her voice acting in the Hotel Transylvania series, since 2019. The actress starred alongside Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning in Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York.

Fans are also gearing up for a long-awaited new studio album from Gomez. In a recent interview, Gomez suggested that it may be her last album ever.