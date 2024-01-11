Sexyy Redd Reflects On Hiding Her Pregnancy While Touring With Drake

“When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant,” she said. “And I had to practice my breathing... like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in. So I’m like, just forget about it.”



Sexyy Red had a busy touring schedule last year. She did her best to conceal her growing baby bump while she performed during Moneybagg Yo's tour, which began last August. Not long after Bagg's tour started, Big Sexyy shocked fans when she dropped out of the lineup and became an opening act for Drake's tour. She spent the next two months opening for Drizzy and 21. After the tour ended in October, she confirmed her pregnancy in photos with SZA and hit the road a month later for her own headlining tour.



Last week, the "Pound Town" rapper gave an update on her pregnancy. She posted a video of her belly to X/Twitter and told fans she's "bout to pop y'all."

