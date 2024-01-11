Tennessee Destination Among The 13 'Prettiest' Towns In The U.S.

America the Beautiful. This country has certainly earned the nickname, from the expansive deserts of the southwest and the lush greenery of the pacific northwest to the stunning foliage and charming towns of the northeast and the gorgeous nature around the south.

According to a list compiled by World Atlas, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is one of the 13 "prettiest" towns in the U.S. thanks to the surrounding Smoky Mountains, exciting outdoor activities and charming atmosphere. It's a popular tourist destination for a reason!

Here's what the site had to say:

"Gatlinburg is bound to leave you mesmerized by its natural beauty. It's positioned on the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and is an outdoor lover's paradise! Embark on a fun trip to Anakeesta, an award-winning park where you can witness 360-degree views of the locality or break a sweat on the exhilarating zipline tour. The 70-acre park brings over a million visitors a year and celebrated a record-setting number of visitors during the spring season of 2021. What's more, Gatlinburg is also home to the longest pedestrian suspension bridge — in the entire continent of North America — the Gatlinburg SkyBridge is 680 feet long and is open throughout the year, excluding Christmas. If you're planning to visit the bridge, it's best to go early in the morning when crowds are smaller."

