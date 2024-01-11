Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of Tennessee is Brooks Shaw's Old County Store, which serves up southern soul food buffets every day. Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is located at 56 Casey Jones Ln A in Jackson.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Tennessee's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is one of the absolute best buffet restaurants in the U.S. The buffet serves Casey Jones village with an all-you-can-eat helping of Southern soul food. Stroll through Casey Jones' historic shop where thousands of authentic Southern antiques are on display while you contemplate another portion, but heading back for more smoked BBQ bologna and hot tamale pie is inevitable. The buffet also offers 14 to 15 vegetables daily, or 16 if you count the cracklin' cornbread."

See the full list of the best buffets around the country by check out mashed.com.