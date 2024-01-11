Texas Man Sues Walmart For Either $100 Million Or Free Lifetime Shopping

Roderick Jackson from Waskom, Texas, has initiated a federal court lawsuit against Walmart, seeking either $100 million in damages or a lifelong privilege of unlimited free shopping at any Walmart store.

The handwritten complaints, filed without legal representation on January 8, revolve around an incident that occurred at a Walmart store in Omaha, Nebraska, in March 2021. These complaints were submitted directly to the United States District Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The first complaint alleges a "false pretense of shoplifting," while the second claims that Jackson experienced civil rights violations based on race and color during the incident.

Alongside the financial compensation, Jackson is requesting Walmart to cover all associated court fees. Notably, court records indicate that Walmart has not been formally served with the lawsuit as of yet.

In response to inquiries by Nexstar’s KNWA, Walmart issued a statement reaffirming their zero-tolerance policy against discrimination.

The retail giant acknowledged awareness of Mr. Jackson's complaint and asserted its intention to defend against the allegations once officially served.

This legal action underscores the intricate nature of the incident and the substantial stakes involved, with Jackson seeking both significant financial restitution and a unique form of compensation in the form of a lifetime of complimentary shopping at Walmart.