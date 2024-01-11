McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Sonic, Taco Bell... the list goes on and on. If you live in a United States, there is a large chance that you've heard of, seen, and likely tried food from one of the popular restaurant chains listed above.

Fast food restaurants cover much of the country, advertising quick delicious meals at an affordable price. Greasy goodness at these popular spots is so accessible that you don't even have to get out of your car to enjoy a hearty meal. While nutritional content is questionable, there is one fast-food chain in each state that residents consider to be their overall favorite.

According to World Population Review, the most popular fast-food chain in Pennsylvania is Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Here's what World Population Review had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular fast-food chains in each state:

"Fast food is extremely popular in the United States. The fast-food industry's revenue is estimated to be about $200 billion in the U.S., more than one-third of the world's $570 billion. Which fast-food chains are the most popular in each state. Cheapism reported on each state's most popular fast-food restaurant. Data was collected from June 2019 to June 2020 for the 48 contiguous states. The data range included a few months of the COVID-19 pandemic. This may have contributed to Sonic being the most popular in 14 states because of its drive-in style service, which was accessible while many restaurants did not offer dine-in service."

For more information regarding the most popular fast-food chains across the country visit worldpopulationreview.com.