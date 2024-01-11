This Beloved Delicacy Was Invented In Colorado

Americans are exposed to all sorts of cultural cuisines, simple delights, and culinary creations in their everyday life. While there are certainly some strange and niche dishes that people can’t wrap their heads around, there are others that catch the attention and tastebuds of the general populace.

That's why LoveFood put the spotlight on amazing dishes invented in every state. Writers referenced user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, which came with recommendations on where to find the chosen food.

According to the website, one of the most iconic foods invented in Colorado is mountain pizza! Writers also delved into the history of this beloved handheld:

"Colorado’s legendary fast food dish is a hefty pizza with a distinctive thick, honey-sweetened crust that's purpose-built for holding the maximum amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings. Historic Idaho Springs restaurant Beau Jo's pioneered what's known as Colorado-style pizza in 1973, and this cozy spot remains the top place to indulge in these gigantic sharing pies, which are classically served with a side of honey for dipping and drizzling."