This Beloved Delicacy Was Invented In Florida

Americans are exposed to all sorts of cultural cuisines, simple delights, and culinary creations in their everyday life. While there are certainly some strange and niche dishes that people can’t wrap their heads around, there are others that catch the attention and tastebuds of the general populace.

That's why LoveFood put the spotlight on amazing dishes invented in every state. Writers referenced user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, which came with recommendations on where to find the chosen food.

According to the website, one of the most iconic foods invented in Florida is the Cuban sandwich! Writers also delved into the history of this beloved handheld:

"The cities of Miami and Tampa have a friendly rivalry about who makes the best Cubano or Cuban sandwich. It's said to have originated in cafés catering to Cuban workers in Tampa or Key West in the late 1800s or early 1900s; Cuban expatriates later brought it to Miami, where it quickly became the city's quintessential dish. A delicious combination of ham, tender roast pork, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, toasted between buttered slices of crunchy Cuban bread, it’s a classic for a reason. Versailles in Miami or Tampa’s Columbia Restaurant are both amazing historic spots to try it."