This Beloved Delicacy Was Invented In Washington State

Americans are exposed to all sorts of cultural cuisines, simple delights, and culinary creations in their everyday life. While there are certainly some strange and niche dishes that people can’t wrap their heads around, there are others that catch the attention and tastebuds of the general populace.

That's why LoveFood put the spotlight on amazing dishes invented in every state. Writers referenced user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, which came with recommendations on where to find the chosen food.

According to the website, one of the most iconic foods invented in Washington State is the dutch baby! Writers also delved into the history of this beloved handheld:

"Name aside, there’s nothing Dutch about this giant puffed-up pancake. A bit like a sweet Yorkshire pudding or a German pfannkuchen, the irresistible dish consists of pancake batter that's baked in the oven until it’s risen, fluffy, and perfectly crisp on top. The Dutch baby is believed to have been invented at Manca’s cafe in downtown Seattle in the early 1900s – and its name was coined by owner Victor Manca's daughter, who mispronounced the word 'Deutsch,' referring to the German influence behind the dish. Though Manca’s cafe has long since closed, you can taste an excellent version at Tilikum Place Café."