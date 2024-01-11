Trump Declares He's Innocent During Closing Arguments In Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump declared himself innocent during the closing statements of his civil fraud trial in New York. While Judge Arthur Engoron previously refused to let Trump speak, he changed his mind and allowed him to address the court.

Speaking for about five minutes before being cut off by Judge Engoron, Trump said there was nothing wrong with the financial forms he filed to get loans.

"The facts are the financial statements are perfect, that there are no witnesses against us. The banks got all their money paid back. There were great loans," Trump said.

He called the trial a "political witch hunt" and suggested that he "should receive damages."

"We have a situation where I'm an innocent man. I've been persecuted by somebody running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds," Trump continued.

"What's happened here, sir, is a fraud on me," Trump said. "They want to make sure that I don't win again, and this is partially election interference."

After his attorneys finished their closing statement, Trump held a press conference outside the courthouse around the same time prosecutors began their closing statements.

"It's been a pretty successful trial," Trump told reporters. "I don't know that we're going get a fair ruling. But everybody knows what I just said -- this is a sham, and it's a shame."

Back in the courtroom, prosecutors wrapped up their case with Kevin Wallace pointing out that none of the experts who testified for the defense provided evidence to dispute that Trump filed false records when applying for loans.

"Donald Trump is rich, banks like rich people," Wallace said. "What we have not heard from defendants is any new facts."

"None of the experts actually presented evidence that is helpful to the court as a fact-finder," Wallace added.

He pointed out that the fraud went on for a decade.

"The statements of financial condition were false, every year of issue, 2011 to 2021," Wallace noted.

Judge Engoron said he expects to reach a decision on the case by the end of the month.

