VIDEO: Is Chicago's New 'Rat Landmark' More Iconic Than The Bean?

Move over Bean, there is a new landmark in town, and it's taking the Windy City by storm! According to WGN9, Chicago has a new claim to fame that continues to draw tourists to Roscoe Village. The latest tourist hotspot exists as a brutal reminder for one species of rodent in particular, though, no one is really sure which species.

Revered as the “Chicago Rat Hole," the new landmark could actually be a squirrel, no one really knows. So, what exactly is the Chicago Rat Hole and where can you find it? This unique spot, located in "the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in the city’s Roscoe Village neighborhood," is exactly what the name depicts. Years ago, one unlucky rat (we think) became trapped as the sidewalk was filled with cement, and the rest was history!