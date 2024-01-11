Watch: That Mexican OT Returns With Ominous Introduction To His True Self
By Tony M. Centeno
January 11, 2024
That Mexican OT returns with his brand new single following the most successful year of his career.
On Tuesday, January 9, the Texas native delivered his first single of 2024 called "02.02.99" along with an accompanying music video. The creepy visuals begin with OT standing in front of an open bonfire at night. He introduces fans to his true self "Virgil," which is his birth name, and takes off in his Ford F-150. OT switches between his black hood and cowboy hat as he prepares to combat the undead monsters that emerge from the ground.
"F**k Mexican OT and f**k his raps, he's just a b***h"/Ho, I'm Virgil 'til I die, and, oh, yes, sir, I'm with the s**ts," the 24-year-old raps. "On 288, swingin' elbows like I'm in the UFC/My chopper got a mind of its own, so if it shoot, it ain't on me."
"02.02.99" comes less than a month before his 25th birthday on February 2. It's also the first solo single That Mexican OT has released since he dropped his critically-acclaimed album Lonestar Luchador. The album includes 18 tracks including "Johnny Dang" featuring Paul Wall and DRODi. It also features appearances from Maxo Kream, BigXthaPlug and more.
OT recently celebrated a major milestone for his first major hit. The RIAA sent him a plaque after "Johnny Dang" reached Gold status. He decided to acknowledge the accomplishment by bringing the plaque to his late mother's grave as a tribute to her.
Watch the video for "02.02.99" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE