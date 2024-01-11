"F**k Mexican OT and f**k his raps, he's just a b***h"/Ho, I'm Virgil 'til I die, and, oh, yes, sir, I'm with the s**ts," the 24-year-old raps. "On 288, swingin' elbows like I'm in the UFC/My chopper got a mind of its own, so if it shoot, it ain't on me."



"02.02.99" comes less than a month before his 25th birthday on February 2. It's also the first solo single That Mexican OT has released since he dropped his critically-acclaimed album Lonestar Luchador. The album includes 18 tracks including "Johnny Dang" featuring Paul Wall and DRODi. It also features appearances from Maxo Kream, BigXthaPlug and more.



OT recently celebrated a major milestone for his first major hit. The RIAA sent him a plaque after "Johnny Dang" reached Gold status. He decided to acknowledge the accomplishment by bringing the plaque to his late mother's grave as a tribute to her.



Watch the video for "02.02.99" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

