Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of Wisconsin is North Country Steak Buffet, located in La Crosse near the Minnesota border. North Country Steak Buffet is located at 2526 Rose Street in La Crosse.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Wisconsin's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"Wisconsin is cattle country, and the North Country Steak Buffet turns countless steers and heifers in all-you-can-eat sirloin steak and sirloin burgers, available all day, every day. Each steak comes with your choice of baked potato, hash browns, and homemade chips. Your purchase also includes access to daily menu specials, a full hot buffet, a taco bar, salads, and plenty of desserts. This buffet made Tasting Table's list of the country's best buffets thanks to its shockingly low price. Unlimited sirloin here will costs you less than a 12-ounce ribeye at many steakhouses."

See the full list of the best buffets around the country by check out mashed.com.