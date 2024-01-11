Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 11th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 11th, drawing on ideals of freedom, flexibility, growth, security, and structure! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can look forward to feelings of freedom and security today as your professional schedule becomes more flexible.

ARIES:

"A significant chapter is closing while another is beginning under the new moon in Capricorn. The new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus finds you looking for ways to secure more freedom and flexibility along your life’s path or within your career and professional endeavors. You might be discovering more sustainable forms of earning an income or departing from your public role to begin a journey of learning (and teaching) others how to thrive in today’s world."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) you can be assured that your efforts toward self improvement are not in vain and that you are headed in the right direction.

TAURUS:

"Today’s new moon in Capricorn invites you to meditate on where life is taking you, and where you want it to take you. You might question if you’re going the right direction or if you’re lost, though the new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus encourages you to be adventurous, take risks, and trust that it is indeed time for a change in your life. Have courage to break the mold or live a bit more dangerously!"

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should explore reinventing yourself today by "stepping away from a path" that no longer matches your energy.

GEMINI:

"The new moon in Capricorn invites you to reinvent yourself as you step away from a path or role that no longer suits you and step into a different way of being in the world. Perhaps you’re closing a social media account or a change in partnership status is shifting the way you relate to others publicly. Conversations about “what’s yours is mine” could be coming up, stirring questions that compare the old ways with the new, especially as the new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The past could take on new meaning as you reorient to your destiny."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), take time to be social today as it could lead to great opportunities and invites.

CANCER:

"The new moon in Capricorn invites you to define your relationships in a different way. Perhaps you’re setting higher standards for your partnership dynamics or setting boundaries that allow you to maintain integrity and stay in alignment with the philosophies you’re adamant about. You might receive news about a hot opportunity as this new moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, making it an auspicious time to come out of your shell and be social. Consider saying yes to any networking opportunities or invites."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should "devote your energy to something bigger than yourself" today as you progress in reaching your goals.

LEO:

"You could feel like you’re starting with a clean slate as the new moon in Capricorn activates your chart’s place of work, routine, and preventative rituals. You may feel inspired to give something up to ensure your longevity or to help you progress along your ultimate goals, especially as this new moon connects with Uranus in Taurus (situated in your chart’s place of career and legacy). You’re aware of what needs to be done in order to make your mark and prepared to devote your energy to something bigger than yourself, something others can also thrive on."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer suggests you take time to just enjoy your own company today as you prepare for new opportunities to "break out of your comfort zone" in the coming days.

VIRGO:

"Your relationship to pleasure, joy, and creativity is taking new shape under the new moon in Capricorn. You might carve out a more dedicated practice to enjoying yourself (or the company of friends, lovers, and partners). Opportunities to break out of your comfort zone or venture to new places (literally and metaphorically) with people from your inner circle may begin to pop up as this new moon also aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps you’ll discover an adventure one only dreams of!"

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can look forward to structure and settling into an ever-changing schedule today. Be patient with yourself, the universe is conspiring your success as we speak.

LIBRA:

"An opportunity to create new structure within your home and family arrives under the new moon in Capricorn. Habits and routines can be refined, chores can be distributed differently, and a greater sense of stability can grow from the work put into creating a rhythm that flows. The new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus is a head’s up that this process can be a bit chaotic before order sets in. Schedules are being rearranged, sacrifices are being made, and commitments are being adjusted; it takes time to learn new dances, but you’re a master of the arts! You’ll get this sooner than later."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect for your mind to be put to work today. This is a good time to share your most "off-the-wall ideas."

SCORPIO:

"An opportunity to create something lasting emerges under the new moon in Capricorn. Your mind is being put to work! It can be hard, and yet, there’s pleasure being found in it. People are feeling receptive and even encouraging some of your most unique, original, and off-the-wall ideas as the new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to build on a concept or feed a project with more enthusiasm and conviction. Consider what a play on words could do for your brainstorming sessions and communication of ideas."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You can look forward to starting anew today in hopes of getting a bit closer to your lifestyle goals.

SAGITTARIUS:

"Building a fortune, both materially and spiritually, could be on your mind under the new moon in Capricorn. A new container or resource can emerge, helping you to save what you earn, securing a nest egg for yourself and your family. It’s a time to start anew and get in touch with your financial goals from an intuitive perspective rather than one of pure logic. Some advice could make perfect sense in many ways, and yet your personal needs, desires, and hunches might contradict that. The new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus encourages you to consider new practices, habits, and choices that can support your unique circumstances and lifestyle goals."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will level up in all aspects today! You should try to meditate today, and be proud of how much your maturity has soared in recent weeks.

CAPRICORN:

"The new moon arrives in your sign, inviting you to level up physically, mentally, and emotionally! You might notice you’re navigating life with greater maturity and people can sense it in the way you’re carrying yourself. The way you communicate with others is changing and you may be enjoying novel ways of connecting with people as the new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. It’s a wonderful time to weave more storytelling into your life or meditate on your own mythologies."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should "reinforce boundaries that protect what is rightfully yours." You could find yourself down a new path today that feels more in tune with your energy than the last path you were on.

AQUARIUS:

"The new moon in Capricorn invites you to build or reinforce boundaries that protect what is rightfully yours… perhaps that means to rest and sleep deeply enough that you dream, and then go beyond that. The new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus and your dreams may lead you down a new path that feels radically true for you! The depths of your consciousness are more accessible for exploration at this time, and you might find that what you’re ready to claim or protect is the autonomy to steer your own desires. It’s a powerful time to redirect attention grabbed by the greed of commercial efforts and connect with your most genuine wants and needs."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should work to develop their "body, mind, and spirit" today and encourage others to think outside of what is conventional.

PISCES:

"The community around you helps you to discover and define who you are becoming under the new moon in Capricorn, which happens to connect with Uranus in Taurus. Your allies and social influences (new acquaintances and friendships could arise now) inspire you to strive for excellence, perhaps even in the weirdest or least conventional ways measured by modern society. In whatever ways you’re working to develop your body, mind, and spirit, you’re sure to encourage others to question possibilities and think more broadly!"

For more visit vice.com!

To view yesterday's horoscope visit: Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 10th.