Benny The Butcher Speaks On Status Of His Beef With Freddie Gibbs

After they collaborated on "Frank Lucas" and "One Way Flight" in 2020, Benny claimed their chemistry "came and went." His comments set off a grueling war of words between the two until last year when things got physical. While he was at a restaurant in Buffalo for a tour stop, Gibbs was jumped by associates of Benny. Destini was caught up in the brawl, which is how her chain got stolen.



Despite everything that's happened between them, Benny is adamant that he has zero issues with the $oul $old Separately rapper. He emphasized that there's no more bad blood, however, you won't catch them in photos together anytime soon.



"It is bygone to me," Benny said. "People can say that right now. It is bygones. The fans, they want to pin us against each other and I get it. It's entertainment for them... but I be telling them too like 'stop. “I don’t got no problem with that man. I don't think he got no problem with me. It is what is it, and I don’t give a f**k."



The interview dropped on the same day Benny dropped his new single "BRON" off his next LP Everybody Can't Go. The album drops January 26. Watch the entire interview and listen to his new single below.

