Colorado Town Listed Among The 'Prettiest Towns' In The U.S.

Small cities and communities are catching the attention of travelers for many reasons, from classic small-town vibes to less-crowded attractions. Tourists are also seeking a distinctive type of beauty you can't find anywhere else, whether that's reflected in the natural scenery or the architecture of the town.

That's why World Atlas rolled out a list of the 13 "prettiest towns" in the United States. A popular city in Colorado landed on the list thanks to its mountain landscapes and endless options for recreation.

Breckenridge has been getting more acclaim over the years for the different adventures you can partake in. The former mining town is also home to Victorian-style buildings, stunning-looking lodges, and historic sites.

The website provided a deep dive into what makes the town so beautiful and perfect for a trip:

"Breckenridge is esteemed for its majestic beauty — it was awarded USAToday’s top 10 best small towns for adventure as well as holding the distinction of being the 15th best small town to visit by U.S. News and World Report. When winter hits, Breckenridge offers world-class ski resorts since it's cradled by towering mountains, during other seasons, it offers a spirited atmosphere that includes a vibrant nightlife scene, diverse culinary restaurants, and thrilling biking paths to work up a sweat. And be sure to visit the historic Main Street — it serves as the town’s main epicenter, filled with bustling events and festivities all year long. Another added bonus of visiting Breckenridge is free transportation to the most popular regions in town! Yes, you read that right."