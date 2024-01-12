'Dangerous' Snowstorm To Pummel Illinois This Weekend, Meteorologists Warn

A hazardous snowstorm bringing up to a foot of snow to Illinois has already struck the region, and conditions are only getting worse. According to WGN9, hundreds of schools were cancelled today in preparation for the brunt of the storm, predicted to dump snow across the northern part of the state.

The National Weather Service warned of:

"Very low visibility and near-blizzard conditions due to falling snow and strong westerly winds expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, highest near the Wisconsin state line, and wind gusts in excess of 45 mph are expected." The agency detailed, "hazardous travel conditions with areas of blowing snow especially in open and rural areas. In addition, gusty winds may bring down tree limbs." Conditions are expected to continue through Saturday (January 13).

Officials listed ways that locals can protect themselves if they must travel during the storm. Should you get stranded, there are a few things that you should keep with you to exercise maximum safety precautions.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

Waukegan, Rockford, DeKalb, Dixon, and Chicago remain under a Winter Storm Warning while Ottawa, Joliet, Pontiac, Peoria, and Bloomington experience a Winter Weather Advisory. The worst of the storm is expected to hit Freeport and Clinton counties, both under a Blizzard Warning to remain in effect through Saturday.

For more information visit weather.gov.