Saltburn is a polarizing film—people either LOVE it or HATE it—but there's one thing everyone can agree on: "Murder on the Dance Floor" is a great song, and it's experiencing a well-deserved resurgence thanks to its infamous placement in the movie, soundtracking a nude scene. Sophie Ellis-Bexter has gained a whole new audience thanks to the sync, but there's one famous fan who's loved the 2001 disco-pop track from the start: Dave Grohl.

Ellis-Bexter recalled the Foo Fighters frontman's reaction to the song during a recent interview. “Dave Grohl once told me his family adore the song," she said. "I was like, ‘Thank you for telling me, and also share this publicly. Don’t feel we have to keep this private.’”

Upon its initial release, the song was a hit in the UK but not the US. Thanks to Saltburn, it's broken the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. “That’s what’s been quite extraordinary. To them it’s a new song, and that’s bonkers,” the singer told NME about her success across the pond. “It didn’t do anything there the first time around, and I’m fine with that. If I’ve learned anything along the way it’s that you’ve got to go where the momentum is.”