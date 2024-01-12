Dua Lipa Reportedly Dating British Actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has officially moved on from Romain Gavras. According to a new report from Page Six, the international pop sensation is dating British actor Callum Turner. The new couple was recently spotted dancing at an afterparty in LA for the premiere of Turner's show Masters of The Air on Wednesday night (January 10th).

A source confirmed to the outlet that Dua and Callum are dating. “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other," they said. "She was at the premiere to support him." The news of Dua's new boyfriend just over a month after she split from filmmaker Romain Gavras in December.

"Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love," the insider told The Sun at the time. “She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour." They added, "Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn’t plan on slowing down for anything or anyone.”

In July, the "Houdini" singer went Instagram official with Gavras, wishing him a happy birthday with a sweet photo of the two of them walking down a hallway with their arms around each other. They also made their public debut on the red carpet in May. The former couple had been romantically linked since February and were spotted holding hands while leaving Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show in March. Sources shared that Lipa and Gavras had been "quietly getting to know each other for months," following her break-up with Anwar Hadid.