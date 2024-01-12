Florida Town Listed Among The 'Prettiest Towns' In The U.S.

Small cities and communities are catching the attention of travelers for many reasons, from classic small-town vibes to less-crowded attractions. Tourists are also seeking a distinctive type of beauty you can't find anywhere else, whether that's reflected in the natural scenery or the architecture of the town.

That's why World Atlas rolled out a list of the 13 "prettiest towns" in the United States. A cozy town in Florida landed on the list thanks to its nearby lakes and relaxing vibes.

Mount Dora, which is an hour's drive from Orlando, appeals to all sorts of visitors. If you're a history enthusiast, you can visit many old sites and landmarks. Since Mount Dora is designated as a "trail town," fans of the outdoors can experience several trails or some amazing parks.

The website provided a deep dive into what makes the town so beautiful:

"Few towns offer the serene vibe Mount Dora does. With numerous tranquil lakes around, you can pamper yourself by taking a dip in the water or basking in the sun. In addition, this town is well known for its leisurely strolls and bike trails, allowing visitors to enjoy the great outdoors all year long in nature preserves such as Palm Island Park, an 8-acre park filled with picnic benches, trails and even Florida's beloved (and dangerous) alligator. Since the Sunshine State is known for its glamorous waters, visitors have the luxury to rent boats and jet skis with the convenience of being able to rent them for the whole day or just a few hours."

As far as recommendations go, writers suggest you stay at the Mt. Dora Historic Inn and take a trip to the spectacular Lake Norris Conservation Area.

If you want to add more scenic towns to your travel bucket list, visit worldatlas.com for the full list.