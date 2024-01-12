“On social media, Mr. Wright boasted an extravagant lifestyle," Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. "He gave the impression that his use of private jets, luxury cars and tropical villas were the legitimate fruits of his booming rap career as ‘G Herbo. However, his lavish lifestyle was shamelessly built on deceit and fraud using stolen account information that inflicted substantial harm on numerous businesses, leaving a wake of victims burdened with financial losses.”



The scheme G Herbo, his promoter Antonio Strong and others participated in lasted from between March 2017 until November 2018. Authorities say the group "used text messages, social media messages and emails to share account information taken from dark websites." They used the information to charter private jets to different concert venues and pay for lavish vacations. Herbo even bought two designer Yorkshire terrier puppies from a pet store in Michigan that cost $10,000 in total.



Prosecutors previously argued that Herbo should serve 12 months and a day in jail and 36 months of supervised release. However, the rapper's attorneys asserted Herbo had remorse over the crimes and emphasized his contributions to the community. The "Raining" rapper pleaded guilty to the wire fraud charges in July 2023. He previously faced several counts of aggravated identity theft, but prosecutors dropped those charges in exchange for his guilty plea.



Since he was first charged in 2020, Herbo continued to move around as if everything was business as usual. He delivered three albums, including his Strictly 4 My Fans 2 project in April 2023, and recently appeared on several major collaborations with Sexyy Red, Rob49 and DJ Drama.

