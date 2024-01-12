"It's not one of those ones like 'God Did'," Samuel told The Breakfast Club during his visit earlier this week. "He's like speaking on it. He's not rapping. He's not rhyming. He's just talking on it like --- he just comes in and floats. And D'Angelo goes *in*. It's just that good."



"Luther songs looped up in my head/Love you for my life, and I put that on my dead," Hov says midway through the song. "Put that on my daddy's new porch, cigarettes/He blew cancer rings, I got toxic traits"

"I Want You Forever" runs for 9 minutes and 32 seconds, and it's just as soulful as Samuel described. The Book of Clarence was announced last year when the first trailer was released. JAY-Z made his grand return to Instagram and shared the trailer to his page. As of presstime, it's the only post on his timeline. Samuel's new soundtrack and film comes nearly two years after The Harder They Fall hit theaters. Samuel created the score for the film and curated the soundtrack, which features Jigga, Cudi, Conway The Machine, Jadakiss, Cee Lo Green and more.



Catch The Book of Clarence in theaters now and listen to the soundtrack below.