JID Reveals How J. Cole Inspired His Viral '30 Freestyle'

"So I learned this years ago," he continued. "I was just trying to knock it out like a song like just don’t stop, don’t think, just line for line. If you got the next line just go into it and then pick from there.”



JID explained that the title of the record stems from the 30 freestyles he made in total before he cooked up the final version fans know and love today. The 33-year-old dropped the freestyle on January 1 and it immediately spread throughout the internet like wildfire. On the track, he raps nonstop over instrumentals produced by Conductor Williams, Christo and Tane Runo. His plan is to wait until the song reaches 1 million views on YouTube before he releases another one.



Later on in his chat with Yee and YN, JID gives an update on his anticipated joint album with Metro Boomin. The duo have been teasing the album since last year in a series of posts on social media. The "Surround Sound" rapper didn't reveal an exact release date but he did give a potential timeframe for the album's arrival.



"I vowed not to give any false hopes," JID said. "But I would say it's in a good space to where it is 100%, or it should come out 100% this year."