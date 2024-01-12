Jorja Smith Delivers Incredible Performance Of 'Little Things'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 12, 2024
Jorja Smith delivers a stunning rendition of her song "Little Things."
On Friday, January 12, the British singer showed off a preview of what fans can expect from her upcoming show "iHeartRadio LIVE with Jorja Smith." In the clip, Jorja Smith delivers the smooth banger from her Falling or Flying album with a live band in the background. The show went down at the LA Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Shay Diddy. Smith spent the majority of her performance delivering songs from her new album as well as other fan favorites from her first LP Lost & Found.
Jorja Smith "Little Things"
Not to be dramatic, but I can't stop watching this performance of "Little Things" from Jorja Smith. ❤️ Watch her full iHeartRadio LIVE show on January 15th at 5pm PST in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. #iHeartJorjaSmith Meta Horizon RSVP: https://ihr.fm/iHeartJorjaSmithPosted by iHeartRadio on Monday, January 8, 2024
Her second studio album Falling or Flying contains 16 tracks including previously released singles like "Broken is the man" and "GO GO GO." Smith's album was primarily produced by DAMEDAME*, P2J, New Machine, Blue May and Jodi Milliner. The project begins with a series of energetic joints like "Try Me" and "Little Things" before it segues into more somber records like "Greatest Gift" featuring Lila Ike and her collaboration with J Hus "Feelings," which she also performs during the show.
Set a reminder to watch her full iHeartRadio LIVE show on January 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. Once the show airs, the VR show will be available for one year.