Jorja Smith Delivers Incredible Performance Of 'Little Things'

Her second studio album Falling or Flying contains 16 tracks including previously released singles like "Broken is the man" and "GO GO GO." Smith's album was primarily produced by DAMEDAME*, P2J, New Machine, Blue May and Jodi Milliner. The project begins with a series of energetic joints like "Try Me" and "Little Things" before it segues into more somber records like "Greatest Gift" featuring Lila Ike and her collaboration with J Hus "Feelings," which she also performs during the show.



