Lil Nas X Is 'Up To Something' On Comeback Song 'J CHRIST'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2024
Lil Nas X is making a come back and to do it, he's alluding to "the man who had the greatest comeback of all time." On Friday, January 12th, the rapper shared his new single "J CHRIST," which is all about Lil Nas X knowing the power he holds in terms of getting the public talking. The release also came with a highly-produced music video.
The video kicks off with a line of A-list celebrities walking to the gates of heaven. Lil Nas X hired look-a-likes to portray celebrities like Oprah, Kanye West, former US President Barack Obama, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, the late Michael Jackson, and more. The star also held a premiere for the song and video and invited all of the "celebrities" featured in the music video. As for actual celebrities in the video, the legendary Ts Madison makes a brief appearance.
At the end of the fast-paced music video, which was written and directed by Lil Nas X himself, a Bible verse appears on the screen. "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; Behold, the new has come - 2 Corinthians 5:17," the screen reads after Lil Nas X saves animals from a global flood.
Lil Nas X has of course been under fire for referencing Jesus in his new song and video. As usual, the star has taken the outrage in stride and insisted that he's not being disrespectful. "I’ve crossed satan up and broke his ankles, snapped his neck and literally killed him, made a song referencing the return of jesus, and somehow yall still think im a satanist. I can not win lmaooo," he tweeted on Friday morning.
More announcements and music from Lil Nas X should be on the way soon as he steps into his comeback era.