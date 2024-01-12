Lil Nas X Is 'Up To Something' On Comeback Song 'J CHRIST'

At the end of the fast-paced music video, which was written and directed by Lil Nas X himself, a Bible verse appears on the screen. "Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; Behold, the new has come - 2 Corinthians 5:17," the screen reads after Lil Nas X saves animals from a global flood.

Lil Nas X has of course been under fire for referencing Jesus in his new song and video. As usual, the star has taken the outrage in stride and insisted that he's not being disrespectful. "I’ve crossed satan up and broke his ankles, snapped his neck and literally killed him, made a song referencing the return of jesus, and somehow yall still think im a satanist. I can not win lmaooo," he tweeted on Friday morning.

More announcements and music from Lil Nas X should be on the way soon as he steps into his comeback era.