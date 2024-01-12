Master P Inspires Future Entrepreneurs At Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit 2024

"This was amazing," Philips says. "It was just great to able to come and be recognized for all the business we've done and accumulated over the last year of us being out. We're going on year two. It was great teaching others, and learning as well -- becoming informed on how to leverage debt, leverage everything that will work in your favor as a business and how partnerships can work for you or not work for you."



Kiss Cafe launched in 2022 and has been growing ever since. Phillips personally sees plenty of growth in their future as they work to develop new roasts, including a THC-infused flavor, merch and more. He also envisions the brand evolving from an e-commerce shop into its first brick-and-mortar store in Yonkers.



The summit concluded with its annual Founder's Ball Gala at Briza On The Bay in Downtown Miami. Bigg D and his band performed live while special guests like Master P, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Wallo of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and more. The superstars pulled up to support Lindsay on the final day of the conference as well as his birthday. To honor the occasion, Councilman Reggie Leon of Miami Gardens presented him with his own proclamation.



"The reason why I came up with the Disrupt Summit is because I feel like information is key for our culture and providing information on how we can disrupt some of these industries and really take back what I truly think that belongs to us," Lindsays adds. "Disruption is the key to providing information --- to teach entrepreneurs that want to get into the market and give them the information to have them become successful in the market they get into."



Check out more scenes from Rap Snacks' Disrupt Summit 2024 and its Founder's Ball Gala below.