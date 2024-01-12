Master P Inspires Future Entrepreneurs At Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
January 12, 2024
Master P continues to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs with his extensive experience and wisdom in the world of consumer packaged good.
On Thursday, January 11, the seasoned artist and CEO appeared on an imperative panel during the last day of the 2nd annual Disrupt Summit 2024 at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. Master P joined host Shabazz "The OG" for a conversation about how multicultural cultural CPG companies can flourish in an evolving marketplace. The No Limit Records founder recalled his own journey in the food industry and cited Rap Snacks founder James Lindsay as examples of how Black-owned CPG companies can thrive in the future.
"To me it's always been product outweighs talent," P said during the session. "To be able to connect with James Lindsay and really get into this side of the business -- somebody that's just a genius that know product and come from nothing. It was exciting for me to see that. This is a Black man that really economically how to help us grow."
"Me and P go back a long way," Lindsay tells iHeartRadio about his partnership with P. "When I really started to do well with the brand, I went to Universal Music Group and told those guys 'you're spending all this money on stickers' and basically told the Vice President of Marketing Jackie Rhinehart that Rap Snacks would be a better direction for her, to put some of her artists on the bags. At that time, Master P's brand was on Universal and he called me up and said 'Damn I really like what you're doing. Anyway I can hep you, I will.' It started a relationship that's become very close and trusting."
The two-day summit was full of workshops and panels featuring some of the most prominent men and women in the CPG business like founder and CEO of Partake Foods Denise Woodard, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes, Kiss Cafe owner and recording artist Jaewon Phillips, and more. Phillips, who owns the New York-based coffee brand with his father Jadakiss, helped lead the panel "The Secret Ingredient: A Marketing Masterclass" along with Ingrid Best, Taliah Waajid, Kyra Rénel and Rap Snacks' own Kristian Buchanan Newman.
"This was amazing," Philips says. "It was just great to able to come and be recognized for all the business we've done and accumulated over the last year of us being out. We're going on year two. It was great teaching others, and learning as well -- becoming informed on how to leverage debt, leverage everything that will work in your favor as a business and how partnerships can work for you or not work for you."
Kiss Cafe launched in 2022 and has been growing ever since. Phillips personally sees plenty of growth in their future as they work to develop new roasts, including a THC-infused flavor, merch and more. He also envisions the brand evolving from an e-commerce shop into its first brick-and-mortar store in Yonkers.
The summit concluded with its annual Founder's Ball Gala at Briza On The Bay in Downtown Miami. Bigg D and his band performed live while special guests like Master P, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Wallo of Million Dollaz Worth of Game and more. The superstars pulled up to support Lindsay on the final day of the conference as well as his birthday. To honor the occasion, Councilman Reggie Leon of Miami Gardens presented him with his own proclamation.
"The reason why I came up with the Disrupt Summit is because I feel like information is key for our culture and providing information on how we can disrupt some of these industries and really take back what I truly think that belongs to us," Lindsays adds. "Disruption is the key to providing information --- to teach entrepreneurs that want to get into the market and give them the information to have them become successful in the market they get into."
Check out more scenes from Rap Snacks' Disrupt Summit 2024 and its Founder's Ball Gala below.