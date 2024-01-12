Michigan Spot Among The 'Most Beautiful, Affordable Places To Live' In US

Would you consider your city to be both beautiful, and affordable?

There are a handful of cities scattered across the United States that offer a beautiful life, full of beautiful scenery and endless entertainment without having to break the bank just to afford rent each month.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful, affordable place to live in Michigan is Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids also ranked among the top 10 most beautiful and affordable places to live in the country. Other cities on the list include Greenville, South Carolina, Dallas, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and more!

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful, affordable place to live in the entire state:

"Roughly an hour from the coast of Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids enjoys the benefits of a low cost of living with an approximate median home cost of $367,000. Home to a growing arts and culture scene, as well as scenic parks along Grand River, Grand Rapids is ideal for those seeking an inexpensive, family-centered environment. This underrated city shines, especially in the fall when the bright foliage adorns its trees."

For a continued list of the most beautiful, affordable places to live across the country visit travelandleisure.com.