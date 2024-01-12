Mike Norvell Gets Massive Extension Amid FSU Sanctions, Alabama Speculation

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has reportedly signed an eight-year contract extension that will pay him more than $10 million annually, source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger on Friday (January 12).

"Mike Norvell and Florida State have agreed to a new eight-year contract that will pay him more than $10 million a year, sources tell @YahooSports," Dellenger wrote on his X account.

Norvell didn't directly address the reported financial terms, however, confirmed the extension in a statement shared on Seminoles.com.

"We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience," Norvell said. "Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees. #KeepCLIMBing and Go Noles!"