Mike Norvell Gets Massive Extension Amid FSU Sanctions, Alabama Speculation
By Jason Hall
January 12, 2024
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has reportedly signed an eight-year contract extension that will pay him more than $10 million annually, source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger on Friday (January 12).
"Mike Norvell and Florida State have agreed to a new eight-year contract that will pay him more than $10 million a year, sources tell @YahooSports," Dellenger wrote on his X account.
Norvell didn't directly address the reported financial terms, however, confirmed the extension in a statement shared on Seminoles.com.
"We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience," Norvell said. "Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees. #KeepCLIMBing and Go Noles!"
Mike Norvell and Florida State have agreed to a new eight-year contract that will pay him more than $10 million a year, sources tell @YahooSports.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 12, 2024
GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!! The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff. Appreciate @PresMcCullough @SeminoleAlford and @Seminoles for continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee 😎 pic.twitter.com/maUJ1uuyio— Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) January 12, 2024
The extension comes amid Alabama's reported interested in Norvell as a potential candidate to replace retiring head coach Nick Saban, as well as penalties in relation to alleged "impermissible recruiting contact" against FSU announced by the NCAA on Thursday (January 11).
Alabama heavily pursued Mike Norvell. FSU not only agreed to a new deal but committed to a substantial increase in resources such as recruiting budgets, etc. The school is in the midst of $450M upgrade to the stadium & a FB-only operations center.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 12, 2024
All eyes now on Kalen DeBoer.
"Alabama heavily pursued Mike Norvell. FSU not only agreed to a new deal but committed to a substantial increase in resources such as recruiting budgets, etc. The school is in the midst of $450M upgrade to the stadium & a FB-only operations center. All eyes now on Kalen DeBoer," Dellenger wrote on his X account.
Norvell has a 31-17 (19-13 ACC) record in four seasons with the Seminoles, which includes an undefeated regular season and ACC title win in 2023. The 42-year-old had previously coached Memphis for four seasons and has an overall head coaching record of 69-32 in eight seasons.