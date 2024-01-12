Mike Norvell Gets Massive Extension Amid FSU Sanctions, Alabama Speculation

By Jason Hall

January 12, 2024

2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State
Photo: Getty Images

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has reportedly signed an eight-year contract extension that will pay him more than $10 million annually, source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger on Friday (January 12).

"Mike Norvell and Florida State have agreed to a new eight-year contract that will pay him more than $10 million a year, sources tell @YahooSports," Dellenger wrote on his X account.

Norvell didn't directly address the reported financial terms, however, confirmed the extension in a statement shared on Seminoles.com.

"We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience," Norvell said. "Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees. #KeepCLIMBing and Go Noles!"

The extension comes amid Alabama's reported interested in Norvell as a potential candidate to replace retiring head coach Nick Saban, as well as penalties in relation to alleged "impermissible recruiting contact" against FSU announced by the NCAA on Thursday (January 11).

"Alabama heavily pursued Mike Norvell. FSU not only agreed to a new deal but committed to a substantial increase in resources such as recruiting budgets, etc. The school is in the midst of $450M upgrade to the stadium & a FB-only operations center. All eyes now on Kalen DeBoer," Dellenger wrote on his X account.

Norvell has a 31-17 (19-13 ACC) record in four seasons with the Seminoles, which includes an undefeated regular season and ACC title win in 2023. The 42-year-old had previously coached Memphis for four seasons and has an overall head coaching record of 69-32 in eight seasons.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.