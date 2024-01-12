Missouri Resort Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of Missouri can be found at the Grand Country Inn resort in Branson. Here's what Mashed had to say about Missouri's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"Branson, Missouri, the self-proclaimed live entertainment capital of the world, attracts visitors with affordably price excess of all varieties. Grand Country Inn takes things even higher to stand above the crowd in a town full of gargantuan resorts with extensive buffet lines. The hotel has a waterpark, big banjos, unlimited bacon in the morning, and a pizza buffet at night, all accompanied by a spread that slowly changes throughout the day. Trays are filled with fresh fruits and coffee mugs in the morning, while roasts spend the day slowly cooking before reaching dinner plates. Like any great homestyle meal, finish this one with space for a heaping helping of dessert."

