NCAA Announces Significant Penalties Against FSU Football Program

The NCAA announced significant penalties against the Florida State University football program in relation to alleged "impermissible recruiting contact" Thursday (January 11) night, which includes two years' probation and disassociating with its name, image and likeness collective for one season.

"A Florida State assistant football coach violated NCAA rules when he facilitated an impermissible recruiting contact between a transfer prospect and a booster, according to an agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions," the NCAA said in a statement shared on its official website. "During that contact, the booster encouraged the prospect to enroll at Florida State and offered a name, image and likeness deal as a recruiting inducement. The assistant coach then violated ethical conduct rules when he provided false or misleading information about his involvement in the arranged meeting."

An assistant coach was suspended three games for their involvement. The NCAA didn't name the coach, however, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to that it was offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

A full list of the penalties handed down to FSU by the NCAA is included below per NCAA.org:

Two years of probation.

A two-year show cause order for the assistant coach, including a suspension from the next three regular-season games, a two-week restriction on recruiting communication, and required attendance at a NCAA Regional Rules Seminar attendance.

A restriction from off-campus recruiting during fall 2023 for the assistant coach.

A three-year disassociation from the booster.

A one-year disassociation from the collective.

A $5,000 fine plus 1% of the football budget.

A 5% reduction in football scholarships over the two-year probationary period, amounting to a total reduction of five scholarships.

A reduction in official (paid) visits in the football program in the 2023-24 academic year by seven. The school also will not roll over six unused official visits from the 2022-23 academic year.

A reduction in football recruiting communications for a total of six weeks during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

A reduction in the number of in-person recruiting days during the 2023-24 academic year by six evaluation days during fall 2023 and 18 during spring 2024.

FSU is coming off a season in which it went undefeated and won the ACC Championship Game before being snubbed from the College Football Playoff and blown out by Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Head coach Mike Norvell is also reported to be a top candidate for the Alabama head coaching vacancy following the retirement of six-time national champion Nick Saban.