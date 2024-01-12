North Carolina Eatery Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of North Carolina is Casey's Buffet and BBQ in Wilmington, which serves up delicious and comforting soul food and barbecue. Casey's Buffet and BBQ is located at 5559 Oleander Drive.

Here's what Mashed had to say about North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"This ain't your average pig-pickin'. Casey's Buffet knows the four words at the core of every buffet fan's heart: 'pig feet every day.' This Buffet uses the whole pig, from feet to chitlins, with plenty of pulled pork. Crispy fried pork chops are Saturday's special, but if you want them any day of the week, just ask. The pork is served up in every way you could think of, and Casey is just getting started. With 20 veggie and side options, fill your plate with down-home favorites like mac and cheese and boiled rutabega."

