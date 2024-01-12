Pennsylvania Spot Among 'Most Beautiful, Affordable Places To Live' In US

Would you consider your city to be both beautiful, and affordable?

There are a handful of cities scattered across the United States that offer a beautiful life, full of beautiful scenery and endless entertainment without having to break the bank just to afford rent each month.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful, affordable place to live in Pennsylvania is Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh also ranked among the top 10 most beautiful and affordable places to live in the country. Other cities on the list include Greenville, South Carolina, Dallas, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri, Knoxville, Tennessee, Louisville, Kentucky, and more!

Here's what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful, affordable place to live in the entire state:

"The sweeping Pittsburgh skyline views showcase a growing city with its roots in the steel industry and its sights set on continuing to diversify its job market. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s dynamic culinary scene and substantial cultural district create an environment that's alluring to young families. Though the house prices here have begun rising alongside the job growth, the median housing cost sits at approximately $222,000, which is more affordable than other major cities in the U.S."

For a continued list of the most beautiful, affordable places to live across the country visit travelandleisure.com.