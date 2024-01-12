Quaker Oats Recalls Cap’n Crunch Cereal, Granola Bars Over Salmonella Risk

The Quaker Oats Company is recalling two dozen products over possible salmonella contamination. The products include cereal, granola, protein, and cereal bars, certain flavors of instant oatmeal, and Munchies Snack Mix.

The recalled products were sold at retailers in all 50 states.

You can find a complete list of the recalled products here. In addition, you can scan the SmartLabel QR code on the package to determine if it has been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration said that consumers should dispose of any recalled products. You can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.quakergranolarecall.com for information about product reimbursement.

The recall follows one issued by the company in December over similar concerns.

Salmonella poisoning can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can enter the bloodstream and cause more severe issues, including arterial infections and endocarditis.