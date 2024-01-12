Some Student Loan Borrowers To See Their Debt Forgiven Starting In February

Millions of people with student loans will see their debt forgiven starting in February under the Biden administration's SAVE plan. The Saving on a Valuable Education plan will forgive the remaining balance of student loans for people with a federal student loan balance of less than $12,000 and who have been making payments for at least ten years.

The White House said that seven million people have signed up for the SAVE plan since it was rolled out last summer in response to the Supreme Court striking down a previous student loan forgiveness plan.

The Department of Education said the borrowers who qualify to have their debt forgiven do not have to take any additional actions and will see their balances updated next month.

"This action will particularly help community college borrowers, low-income borrowers, and those struggling to repay their loans," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "And, it's part of our ongoing efforts to act as quickly as possible to give more borrowers breathing room so they can get out from under the burden of student loan debt, move on with their lives and pursue their dreams."