South Carolina Eatery Has The Best 'All-You-Can-Eat Buffet' In The State

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot, offering a wide selection of dishes to choose from so you can curate your perfect meal.

Mashed searched around the country for the best all-you-can-eat buffets available, compiling a list of the top spot in each state for unlimited eats. According to the site, the best buffet in all of South Carolina is Benjamin's Calabash Seafood in Myrtle Beach, which provides guests a "true nautical dining experience," per its website. Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is located at 9593 N. Kings Highway.

Here's what Mashed had to say about South Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet:

"As the original buffet on Myrtle Beach's Grand Strand, this buffet and its signature lighthouse are local landmarks. Feeding beachgoers 170 different items since 1986, this is the oldest and largest buffet in a beach town that welcomes over 19 million visitors annually. That all adds up to a whole lot of crab legs. Benjamin's isn't one of those all-you-can-eats that encourage quick turnover. You can send the kids to the nautical museum and arcade while you head back for another plate."

See the full list of the best buffets around the country by check out mashed.com.