Texas Lands On Prestigious List Of 'The 20 Best Places To Travel In 2024'

A New Year's resolution adds a dash of excitement and a promise of new experiences to the upcoming year. The decision to make travel a focal point not only inspires exploration of diverse landscapes but also offers opportunities for personal growth, cultural enrichment and the creation of lasting memories. In setting the resolution to travel more, one commits to a year filled with adventure, discovery and the chance to broaden horizons.

Reader’s Digest is willing to help those keep their goal of traveling this year if that is something that piques their interest. A recent list of the best places to travel to in 2024 was published by the trusted site:

“If you’ve been to an airport recently, what we’re about to tell you will come as no surprise: Travel is back in a BIG way. Travelers are hitting the skies—and the rails, roads and seas—in record numbers, looking for the best places to travel. With COVID closures now securely in our rearview window, the world is open again, and we are here for it.

So what does that mean for 2024? “We’re looking at a wave of excitement over traveling with family and friends,” according to Heather Heverling, managing director of Audley Travel. “One thing we’re seeing a lot of is ‘skip-gen’ travel,” when grandparents take their grandkids on vacations but leave the parents at home. “The grandparents spent COVID waiting for opportunities to see the world—they don’t want to wait anymore, and they want to see their bucket list with their grandkids,” she says. (We say: Those are some lucky kids!)

And while domestic travel will certainly be popular, people are also looking to expand their horizons. Interest in Japan is booming, says Heverling. And there’s a desire to leave the crowds behind and find hidden gems in spots like France, where many people will be headed to watch the Olympics this summer.

We know—there are so many amazing places to go and cool things to see, and it’s hard to narrow things down! To help you pick the perfect spot, we’ve rounded up some of the best places to visit in 2024, whether you’re looking for quick trips, beach getaways, cheap places to travel, city experiences or far-flung adventures. Read on to get a whole year’s worth of inspiration!”

Included in these notable mentions is, deservedly, Texas:

“Why you should go: Epic solar-eclipse viewing

As far as natural wonders go, it’s hard to beat a total solar eclipse for grandeur … and for being easily predictable. (Circle April 8, 2024, on your calendar, if you haven’t already!) But even if you know the eclipse’s path, you’ll still need to get to a spot with good visibility. That’s where Texas comes in. It will be in the eclipse’s direct path all the way from Austin to Dallas, which means there will be plenty of locations where you can watch day turn to night.

When the viewing is over, there’s plenty more that makes Texas one of the best places to travel. Explore the great outdoors in spots like Ladybird Lake in Austin or the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. And, of course, don’t miss out on getting some real Texas barbecue while you’re here too.

Where to stay: Many hotels in the path of totality are already nearly sold out, but you don’t need a traditional hotel room to watch the show. Check out KOA (Kampgrounds of America) to find campgrounds with available space and a host of amenities, including a pool. Pro tip: There’s a KOA just 10 minutes from historic downtown San Antonio, which is predicted to experience the eclipse for more than four minutes.

Another idea? Beat the crowds by staying in Fort Worth, which has a number of new hotels. That includes the Crescent Hotel, which has a Mediterranean restaurant and rooftop bar (a possible viewing location), plus access to the new Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa. There’s also Auberge Resorts’s Bowie House, which will open in early 2024 and feature sophisticated Western-inspired rooms, an outdoor restaurant and a rooftop pool that could potentially be a good watch spot.”