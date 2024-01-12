The Absolute 'Best County To Live' In Illinois

Would you consider your county the best place to live in Illinois? Some might sing its praises often, while others were so tired of living there that they moved out as soon as they could. Regardless of your location preferences, there is one place in Illinois known for being the best place to live in comparison to other counties. This place is recognized for its good schools, abundant job opportunities, affordable housing, and more!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in Illinois is DuPage County. DuPage County houses 934,094 people.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the absolute best county to live in the entire state:

"DuPage County, one of a ring of counties directly surrounding Chicago, features parks, small downtowns in its many cities, restaurants, and shopping. A historic mansion in Naperville, Illinois, now serves tapas, while a restaurant in Oak Brook, Illinois, has brunch and bocce on the menu. DuPage is one of Illinois' healthiest spots, according to an annual survey, and its residents can take advantage of forest preserves, miles of bike trails, and golf courses. The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois, is a public garden and outdoor museum with a program in tree research. Schools in Dupage County have an average ranking in the top 5% of Illinois public schools, according to Public School Review, a website that provides profiles of public schools across the country."

