The Absolute 'Best County To Live' In Massachusetts

Would you consider your county the best place to live in Massachusetts? Some might sing its praises often, while others were so tired of living there that they moved out as soon as they could. Regardless of your location preferences, there is one place in Massachusetts known for being the best place to live in comparison to other counties. This place is recognized for its good schools, abundant job opportunities, affordable housing, and more!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in Massachusetts is Middlesex County. Middlesex County houses 1,623,411 people.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the absolute best county to live in the entire state:

"Middlesex County is north and west of Boston and includes Cambridge, Massachusetts, home of Harvard University and the Harvard Art Museums, including the Fogg, Busch-Reisinger, and Arthur M. Sackler collections. Harvard Square is famous for its coffee shops and bookstores. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is also in Cambridge, along the Charles River. Farther north is Lowell, Massachusetts, with its historic textile mills. On average, the county's public schools rank in the top 20% of the state's schools."

