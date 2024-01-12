The Absolute 'Best County To Live' In Nebraska

Would you consider your county the best place to live in Nebraska? Some might sing its praises often, while others were so tired of living there that they moved out as soon as they could. Regardless of your location preferences, there is one place in Nebraska known for being the best place to live in comparison to other counties. This place is recognized for its good schools, abundant job opportunities, affordable housing, and more!

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best county to live in Nebraska is Lancaster County. Lancaster County houses 320,301 people.

Here's what Stacker had to say about the absolute best county to live in the entire state:

"Home to the state capital of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lancaster County offers business opportunities and educational, cultural, and recreational activities through the University of Nebraska. At the Historic Haymarket District, turn-of-the-century warehouses have become restaurants, shops, and night spots. The Nebraska State Capitol's design was the product of a nationwide competition won by a team led by New York architect Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue. It is encased in Indiana limestone and features murals showing Nebraska's Native American and pioneer cultures. In Denton, Nebraska, walk the trails of the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center."

