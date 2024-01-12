The Best 'Out-Of-Town' Restaurant In Colorado

It's always exhilarating to visit a major metropolitan city, especially as a foodie looking for amazing culinary experiences. Sometimes you need to take a little detour or simply travel outside the area to visit special eateries. These restaurants usually serve classic dishes, comfort food, and unique eats that you can't find anywhere else in the country.

For those on the hunt for these under-the-radar spots, LoveFood released a list of the best "out-of-town" restaurants in each state. Writers are putting the spotlight on dining establishments located in "the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns," based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, The Rose is the top out-of-town restaurant in Colorado! Here's why the eatery was selected:

"While Colorado cities like Denver deliver when it comes to food, you'll not be hard pushed to find great places to eat beyond the capital. The Rose in little Pagosa Springs is a good start. This convivial diner feels more like someone's front room than a restaurant, and its comforting menu matches its homey surrounds. Dig into everything from a stellar breakfast burrito to country-fried steak."