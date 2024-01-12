The Best 'Out-Of-Town' Restaurant In Florida

It's always exhilarating to visit a major metropolitan city, especially as a foodie looking for amazing culinary experiences. Sometimes you need to take a little detour or simply travel outside the area to visit special eateries. These restaurants usually serve classic dishes, comfort food, and unique eats that you can't find anywhere else in the country.

For those on the hunt for these under-the-radar spots, LoveFood released a list of the best "out-of-town" restaurants in each state. Writers are putting the spotlight on dining establishments located in "the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns," based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, KC Wine & Coffee Bar is the top out-of-town restaurant in Florida! Here's why the eatery was selected:

"This lovely neighborhood bolthole is tucked away in the sun-drenched Florida town of Crystal River, known for its manatees. It's less famous for its food scene, but the KC Wine & Koffee Bar is certainly worth driving out to. The bare-brick walls and dark wood make for a cozy setting, while the menu will tempt you with burgers, fish dinners, tacos, and gyros."