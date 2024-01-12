The Best 'Out-Of-Town' Restaurant In Washington State

It's always exhilarating to visit a major metropolitan city, especially as a foodie looking for amazing culinary experiences. Sometimes you need to take a little detour or simply travel outside the area to visit special eateries. These restaurants usually serve classic dishes, comfort food, and unique eats that you can't find anywhere else in the country.

For those on the hunt for these under-the-radar spots, LoveFood released a list of the best "out-of-town" restaurants in each state. Writers are putting the spotlight on dining establishments located in "the sticks, the suburbs, and the small towns," based on user reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Three Fingered Jack's Saloon is the top out-of-town restaurant in Washington State! Here's why the eatery was selected:

"Three Fingered Jack’s Saloon sounds like a watering hole from an old Western movie. And as the oldest operating legal saloon in the state, it's got the history to back up its Wild West-esque name. The old-school atmosphere is the main reason to make the trip here, but the rib-sticking menu will leave you satisfied too. Tuck into towering burgers, steaks, and homemade meatloaf."