Two Men Rescued, One Presumed Dead After Avalanche

Three men were caught in an avalanche near Stevens Peak in Shoshone County, Idaho, on Thursday (January 11) afternoon. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said they received a Garmin GPS alert just before 3 p.m. and dispatched rescue crews to the area.

Multiple agencies responded and were able to make contact with one of the men using a GPS texting device. Once the rescue crews reached the remote location, they were able to find two of the trapped hikers.

"We located the two males, and we were able to bring them back to retrieve medical care. While debriefing the two males, we received information causing us to believe the third male was deceased at the site of the avalanche," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

While speaking to the two men, officials learned that a third person was caught in the avalanche. They said that the individual was presumed to be dead and that they would launch a recovery mission on Friday to retrieve the body.

Authorities did not identify any of the men or provide details about their conditions.