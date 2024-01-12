U.S., British Forces Launch Major Strike Against Iranian-Backed Houthis

The United States and the United Kingdom launched a massive attack against the Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen in response to the group's recent attacks against commercial ships operating in the Red Sea.

The strikes included fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles fired from Navy ships that targeted "command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems," the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

"Today's defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels' escalating attacks against commercial vessels," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes."

The Houthis said that the strikes killed at least five militants and vowed to launch retaliatory attacks.

"Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines, and warplanes, and America and Britain will undoubtedly have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression," Hussein al-Ezzi said.