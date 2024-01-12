This County Was Named 'The Poorest' In Washington State

There are plenty of cities and towns where people live rather affluent and even luxurious lives compared to the average American. On the other end of the spectrum, millions of Americans earn far less than the median household income in the nation, which sits at $74,580 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In these circumstances, people may be struggling to improve their situation despite higher rates of poverty, fewer job opportunities, and other hurdles.

An updated study from 24/7 Wall St. examines these statistics from a bigger picture. The website revealed the poorest county in every state, and writers broke down how they compiled their list:

"Using five-year median household income estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest county or county equivalent in each state. In every county, borough, parish, or independent city on this list, incomes are anywhere from 11% to 66% lower than they are across the state. Annual unemployment data is from the BLS, and all other supplemental data are five-year estimates from the 2022 ACS."

Whitman County was named Washington State's poorest county, according to analysts. The median household income is $49,345, compared to the state average of $90,325. Data shows the county's poverty rate is 23.9% and the unemployment rate is 4.7%. Over 47,000 people live in Costilla County. Colfax is the county seat.

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.