Woman Terrified After Finding '1F' Written In Snow & Learning What It Means
By Dave Basner
January 12, 2024
People who live alone don't have it too easy. Keeping their place clean, preparing all their meals, and paying rent or mortgage is all on their shoulders, but those aren't the only burdens. When you're alone, you might not always feel safe - something one woman who lives by herself learned the hard way. She found a creepy message outside of her home and it caused her to lose all sense of security.
Her name is Jade and she shared her story on TikTok. In a video, she explained how she went outside after a recent snowfall to take out her garbage and on the trashcan, she noticed someone had written "1F" in the snow. Since she was confused by the strange message, she asked her followers if they had any insight into its meaning.
***WARNING: There is profanity on and in the video***
@inked.jade
What does this mean? @dutchintheusa♬ original sound - Jade
Jade was terrified by the responses since many of them warned her to be very careful. One commenter explained, "It means one female. They are telling the people who are supposed to rob you or whatever that you live alone." Another stated, "Means you're being watched! Be careful." A Canadian chimed in, "Here in Ontario, Canada, it means single female. It could be used for many different reasons but NONE of the reasons are something good." Someone else bluntly wrote, "You're a target babe."
Jade revealed in the comments that the responses had "started to scare her," so people began giving her suggestions about what to do. One person recommended, "Put snow on that and write 2M," but plenty of others urged Jade to call the police. She heeded that advice but wasn't happy with the authorities' response. They told her to just wipe the snow off the trashcan, stay with someone else and to be careful. She wound up staying with her mom.
No word on if anything else happened at her place