Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 12th

Friday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for January 12th, drawing on ideals of self-awareness, connection, understanding, and passion! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can look forward to gaining a greater sense of self-awareness today. Dispel those doubts, and let yourself revel in the journey!

ARIES:

"You might have some doubts in the back of your mind, and if you do, they’re only driving you to excel as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Awareness of hurdles that might block your path are helping, not hindering, your climb toward success. The resources you need to make the journey are arriving!"

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) you can expect productive work changes throughout the day through "cooperation and idealism."

TAURUS:

"Inspiring minds are guiding you in making mature (you might even say wise) choices as Mars in Capricorn mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. You could be showing others the difference between simply believing or perceiving life in a certain way, and acting in accordance with your philosophy. Cooperation and idealism could lead to some productive changes in your work or in groups you collaborate with as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should watch where you spend your energy and make sure that it's on the right people!

GEMINI:

"The past is nudging you to leave it behind as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might find yourself burying the hatchet and moving on from something (or someone) no longer worth your energy."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), take time to try something different and exciting in your relationships today. Single Cancer's could find "new partners" as "Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus."

CANCER:

"Opportunities to join forces with others could arrive as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. This can be an exciting time to try something different in your established relationships! You might be met with suitors if you’re looking for new partners."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect for people to entertain your ideas today, so let your genius be heard!

LEO:

"You’re equipped with the resources you need in order to make the moves you want to make in your work or life’s path as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. People might be feeling skeptical as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, though they’re willing to negotiate with you and be entertained by your proposals."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer praised you for your passion and energy, stating that today, you will get some of it back from others.

VIRGO:

"You’re going the distance for the people and things you love as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might call it good luck or a blessing, but the passion and energy you offer to others is coming back to you today!"

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can look forward to letting go of the past today, and implementing new routine staples towards better health.

LIBRA:

"You’re discovering the willpower to break cycles of hardship or unwanted habits as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You might also be implementing mitigating factors to long-standing health troubles. The strength to let go of the past is yours!"

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), expect for people to understand you today as your relationships continue to gain strength.

SCORPIO:

"Communication and understanding is boosted between you and others today, and the bonds of your relationships are strengthened as your planetary ruler Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You can look forward to W-I-N-N-I-N-G! Today is your day to shine!

SAGITTARIUS:

"You could check off goals that you’ve been working hard to complete as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Results can arrive… perhaps you’re enjoying the satisfying taste of winning!"

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer encourages you to express your thoughts today and they will allow your special connections and relationships to flourish.

CAPRICORN:

"Energizing conversations are taking place as Mars in your sign links up with Jupiter in Taurus. You’re finding new ways to share and express your thoughts, encouraging special connections. Trust and a spiritual understanding are flowing in your relationships."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should move a little more today and connect with the Earth.

AQUARIUS:

"You could be met with the inner resources you’ve been needing and wanting for some time as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus, offering a sense of healing, relief, and confidence. A bit of extra movement and connection with the earth might do wonders for your sleep and wellbeing now, especially as the moon in Aquarius also clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. It might help you focus and prioritize your wants and needs if a variety of options distracts and overwhelms you."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect motivation and inspiration to come their way today!

PISCES:

"Moving conversations are taking place as Mars in Capricorn links up with Jupiter in Taurus, motivating you to offer others the best you have to give. You’re inspired to leave footsteps worth following!"

For more visit vice.com!

If you missed yesterday's horoscope visit: Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For January 11th.