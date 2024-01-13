MaXXXine star Mia Goth is facing a lawsuit from background actor James Hunter. The professional extra alleges that intentional head-kicking during filming of a scene in the upcoming X trilogy installment occurred with Goth being accused of harming Hunter.

Hunter, 30, filed the battery lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, naming A24 and director Ti West as defendants and claiming wrongful termination.

According to Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Rolling Stone, Hunter, hired as a "dead parishioner," reported that Goth nearly stepped on his head in an April take. In a subsequent take, he claims Goth intentionally kicked him, causing an immediate headache and neck stiffness.

Despite reporting the injury to the production crew, Hunter alleges he received no medical assistance. Rolling Stone reports that after the scene, Goth allegedly mocked and belittled Hunter, daring him to respond.

Hunter was diagnosed with a concussion after a hospital visit, and his casting agency informed him the next day that he wasn't wanted back on set.

MaXXXine, the concluding installment in West's slasher trilogy, including X and its 2022 prequel Pearl, is currently in post-production without a release date. Goth, who portrayed the series' villain, Pearl, will reprise her role as Maxine.