Congressional Leaders Reach Short-Term Deal To Fund Government Into March

Congressional leaders in the House and Senate have reached an agreement on a short-term deal that would keep the government funded into March. If passed, the deal will prevent a partial government shutdown later this month.

Several agencies were set to run out of money on January 19, while others would run out of money on February 2. Under the new deal, the deadlines to pass a new budget are March 1 and March 8.

That will give the two parties time to hammer out the details of the 2024 $1.59 trillion budget. The amount, which includes $886 billion for defense spending and $704 billion in non-defense spending, was previously agreed to by House and Senate leaders but has faced pushback from some of the hardline conservatives in the House.

The deal must pass the House and Senate before Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET to avoid a partial government shutdown.