Congressional Leaders Reach Short-Term Deal To Fund Government Into March

By Bill Galluccio

January 13, 2024

Capitol Building, Washington, USA
Photo: Tim Graham / Stone / Getty Images

Congressional leaders in the House and Senate have reached an agreement on a short-term deal that would keep the government funded into March. If passed, the deal will prevent a partial government shutdown later this month.

Several agencies were set to run out of money on January 19, while others would run out of money on February 2. Under the new deal, the deadlines to pass a new budget are March 1 and March 8.

That will give the two parties time to hammer out the details of the 2024 $1.59 trillion budget. The amount, which includes $886 billion for defense spending and $704 billion in non-defense spending, was previously agreed to by House and Senate leaders but has faced pushback from some of the hardline conservatives in the House.

The deal must pass the House and Senate before Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.